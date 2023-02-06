Elliot Isaac, director of public safety and chief of police at the University of Cincinnati (UC), has had an eventful first ten months. Since retiring from the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) in February 2022 and assuming his current role in March, there have been multiple student deaths, several incidents of sexual assaults and a string of auto thefts, just to name a few. No data is yet available to compare his tenure with his predecessors.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The News Record (TNR): What have been the greatest challenges you have faced since you took over the position of director of public safety and chief of police? What have been the most rewarding aspects of the job?
Elliot Isaac (EI): The greatest challenge in my first nine months here has been the tragic death of UC student, Cayden Turner. One of my focuses has been improving pedestrian safety and has been something I've been working on with other departments in the university and the City of Cincinnati. The most rewarding aspect of my job has been working with students. It has been very enjoyable to spend time on campus in this environment with students that have and continue to inspire me.
TNR: What goals do you have for UCPD in the next year?
EI: My goals for Public Safety are, first, to reduce crime and maintain a safe environment. This is the reason the Public Safety Department exists. To complete this goal, we must be fair, transparent, collaborative, and accountable so we are seen by the UC Community as a legitimate presence for the safety of all. Second, we are implementing a new 911 system. Third, we are building on the progress we've made so far in Business Continuity Planning. We work with departments and units in the university to create and maintain business continuity plans so that we are prepared for disruptions in normal operations. My fourth goal is to more effectively track fire code violations and re-inspections so that these are tracked more accurately and brought to compliance more efficiently. Finally, we continue to make progress on our Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Program, which we assumed oversight of a little over a year and a half ago. Public Safety supports the colleges and departments who participate in the program and assists as needed.
TNR: Since taking on your current position, have you seen any changes in crime statistics on or near campus? How do you believe that your work has impacted those numbers?
EI: This is a difficult question to answer for a multitude of reasons, including the breadth of this question. I believe it would be easier to respond with a specific example. Towards the end of 2022, we saw a spike in auto theft and theft from autos. As a result of the UCPD and CPD's efforts, we were able to see this spike end due to our efforts in increasing public awareness and making some notable arrests.
TNR: Since the death of Cayden Turner, pedestrian safety has been an issue of importance for many at UC. How have you and your team worked to increase pedestrian safety measures near the university?
EI: Our efforts include high visibility patrols by UC Police and Security officers during rush hours near campus, the installation of speed notification signs and trailers, and digital messaging boards. In addition, Cincinnati Police have increased their traffic enforcement in the area. We are also working closely with the City of Cincinnati on longer-term solutions. Those efforts are being led by UC's Planning, Design, and Construction team, which is meeting with Cincinnati Traffic Engineering to improve key intersections around campus. We certainly hope these actions have made a difference; however, this is something that is difficult to determine based on available data.
TNR: What is one thing you would want UC students to know about you or your job?
EI: I am very focused on relationship-building for myself and the department. Our police officers are the guardians of this campus, and relationship-building is an integral part of that.