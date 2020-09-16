Positive cases of COVID-19 have spiked in the neighborhoods surrounding the University of Cincinnati (UC), according to Hamilton County officials.
Neighborhoods such as Mt. Auburn, Corryville and CUF are experiencing a spike in positive cases, Hamilton County Commissioners President Denise Driehaus said during a weekly press briefing.
In response, the county is implementing increased testing in those areas to stem any further spread of COVID-19, Driehaus added.
College students appear to be driving the number of positive cases county-wide.
The positive case rate among college-age individuals in the county has reached 12-13%, said Stephen Feagins, medical director of Hamilton County Public Health.
“That is probably the biggest contributor to the number of new cases here locally in Hamilton County,” Feagins said.
The county has recorded 6,725 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and is averaging around 49 new cases per day, according to county health data.
Since UC’s campus reopened in mid-August, 149 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Approximately 67% of those students live off campus.