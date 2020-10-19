Health for the Homeless, a relatively young organization on the University of Cincinnati’s campus, is a service-oriented group that bundles feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, first-aid kits and other necessities to donate to shelters across Cincinnati.
The club holds three main purposes, according to co-president of Health for the Homeless, Hiba Siddique.
"We advocate by amplifying voices and talking about issues. We fundraise by raising money, whether that be through partnerships or donations," she said. "And we take action by supplying our members with First Aid certification so that they may be able to perform minor medical needs in the homeless populations."
The group not only sees action as a way to help the homeless, but education for group members, too. At their most recent general body meeting, the group discussed race and homelessness.
"We brought awareness to the various difficulties that the homeless population faces. It was very fulfilling to see it click within some of our members about why Black people make about 49% of the homeless population when they are a minority in this country," Siddique said. "We talked about intersectionality and systematic racism. We also talked about the importance of voting, especially for the homeless."
Karrington Rainey is a second-year sociology student who discovered the club last year. Today, she serves as the other co-president.
Rainey says it's especially important to educate others about hostile architecture – also known as defensive architecture – which is a way people experiencing homelessness are pushed away from certain areas.
"A lot of times, cities will make barriers on things like park benches," said Rainey. "Basically, they are making it unable for a homeless person to sleep there."
Rainey says that one experience she had on her own inspired her to continue with the club.
"I was in downtown Cincinnati and we were driving underneath this bridge and there were groups of homeless people with tents and blankets," she said. "The police officers were actually confiscating their blankets and stuff and taking stuff away from them. I was just like, 'wow.' It made me very emotional."
Unfortunately, making the care packages for the homeless has come to a halt due to the pandemic. Still, Rainey and Siddique are finding ways to make the club a meaningful experience.