Among the many changes facing University of Cincinnati students upon their return to campus, the university’s libraries are taking precautions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As students return to campus after months away following the university’s transition to remote learning in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, UC Libraries has made several operational changes including limited hours and occupancy, according to the university’s website.
Beginning the first day of classes, Walter C. Langsam Library, John Miller Burnam Classics Library, Albino Gorno Memorial Library, and the Archives and Rare Books Library will be open for use, though social distancing protocols will be in place.
The 400 level of Langsam is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a total of 240 seats divided among three quadrants to meet social distancing guidelines. The library stacks, study rooms, classrooms and the Student Technology Resources Center will remain closed.
Printers, computers, scanners and pianos at Langsam are available to students. The prayer and meditation room is open with a three-person occupancy limit.
While construction is ongoing outside Langsam, the library is still accessible through the main entrance, UC Libraries spokeswoman Melissa Norris said.
The College-Conservatory of Music library is open on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a maximum occupancy of 37 patrons. The library stacks in the reading room are available for browsing. Two electronic pianos and the scanner are available by appointment only.
The Health Sciences Library is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a maximum occupancy of 25 patrons. The library’s E-level is open, though library stacks remain closed, though other floors may reopen following a reassessment of space usage.
Though hours of operation have yet to be decided, the classics library will be open for browsing on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The archives library is open by appointment only.
Remaining libraries on campus are still closed, and the university has yet to announce a reopening date, which is currently under review.
Students can check out material from any library on campus but must now request it online with pick-up at a designated location. Due dates for all library materials have been extended until February 2021, Norris said.
The university is requiring the campus community, including students, faculty and staff, to wear face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
At Langsam, a public safety officer is tasked with handing out masks at the front door, Norris said. “So if someone walks in and doesn’t have one, they will be asked to put one on.”
Since the outbreak began, Hamilton County has recorded over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 300 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Approximately 5.6 million confirmed cases have been recorded in the U.S., accounting for almost a quarter of the total number of confirmed cases globally.