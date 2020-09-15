The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 crimes from Sept. 6-12, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Sept. 6
A liquor law violation at the Corry Boulevard Garage was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
A drug law violation at Stratford Heights Building Four was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Monday, Sept. 7
A shooting at the 100 Block of West McMillan Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Shots fired at the 300 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Fondling at the Deacon was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Telecommunication harassment at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Aggravated robbery at the 300 Block of West McMillan Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Shoplifting at the Tangeman University Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Aggravated assault and dating violence at the Graduate Hotel was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Telecommunications harassment at the Stetson Square Office Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is closed.
Extortion at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Sept. 10
Criminal mischief at Calhoun Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at UC Blue Ash’s Muntz Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Two counts of criminal mischief and liquor law violations at Turner Hall were reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Theft from building at the College Conservatory of Music’s Patricia Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Sept. 11
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Theft from motor vehicle at the 2700 Block of Digby Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Theft from motor vehicle at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”