The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 13 incidents from Sept. 5 - 11, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Menacing, unlawful restraint and Clery dating violence at Daniels Hall were reported to UCPD. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Breaking and entering at the 2300 block of Chickasaw Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CDP).
Robbery at the 200 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal damaging at the Tangeman University Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Sept. 6
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
A drug law violation at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
A warrant for another police department and a drug law violation at the 20 block of W. McMillan Street was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a CPD arrest.”
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Attempted strong arm robbery at the 100 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
A liquor law violation and fictitious driver’s license at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Telecommunications fraud at the 300 block of Oak Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Friday, Sept. 10
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Shoplifting at the Shell Gas Station was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Assault at the 20 block of West Charlton Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Fondling at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”