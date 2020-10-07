The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 11 crimes from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Sept. 27
No crimes reported to UCPD.
Monday, Sept. 28
Telecommunications harassment was reported UCPD. The case was handed off to the Montgomery County Police Department.
Criminal damaging at Stratford Heights Lot One was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Motor vehicle theft at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, Oct. 1
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Friday, Oct. 2
Motor vehicle theft at the College Conservatory of Music Boulevard Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging at the Western Gateway was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from motor vehicle at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Motor vehicle theft at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Oct. 3
Robbery at University Avenue and Commons Way was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A drug law violation at Stratford Heights Building 11 was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.