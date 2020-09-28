The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 12 crimes from Sept. 20-26, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) arrest.
Monday, Sept. 21
Theft at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Clery-aggravated assault at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Clifton Avenue was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Sexual imposition at Euclid Avenue and Rochelle Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Shots fired at the 2600 Block of Short Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
A fictitious driver’s license at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Menacing at the Deacon was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Motor vehicle theft at the 300 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Friday, Sept. 25
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Robbery at Inwood Park was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Theft at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Simple assault at Scioto Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”