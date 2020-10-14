The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 16 crimes from Oct. 4-10, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Robbery at University Avenue and Commons Way was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Monday, Oct. 5
A shooting at the 3000 Block of Whitfield Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Menacing and assault at Scioto Hall was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a UCPD arrest.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Theft from building at the Medical Sciences Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Sexual assault at Marian Spencer Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Oct. 8
Two counts of disorderly conduct at Calhoun Hall were reported to UCPD. A citation was issued.
Theft at 319 Probasco Street was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at the 2400 Block of Ohio Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Sexual assault at Marian Spencer Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Oct. 9
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at 2915 Clifton Avenue was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A drug law violation and trespassing at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Saturday, Oct. 10
Felonious assaults at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Shots fired at the 2300 Block of Ohio Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Gambling at the Stratford Heights Parking Deck was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”