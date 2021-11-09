The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 22 incidents from Oct. 31 – Nov. 6, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Oct. 31
A liquor law violation at Siddall Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Motor vehicle theft at the 2900 block of Jefferson Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Assault at the 200 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a CPD arrest.”
Assault at the 2300 block of Rohs Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Trespassing at Turner Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Monday, Nov. 1
Public indecency and trespassing at the Graduate Hotel were reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest.”
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Fondling at the 200 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Trespassing at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest.”
Theft at the Campus Recreation Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “unfounded.”
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Criminal mischief at Corry Boulevard was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at CenterCourt was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “unfounded.”
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at the Corry Boulevard Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Nov. 4
Criminal mischief at Sigma Sigma Commons was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Nov. 5
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD
Saturday, Nov. 6
A liquor law violation at McMicken Commons was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Disorderly conduct at the Taft Law College was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest.”
Theft at the Campus Recreation Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A liquor law violation at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Trespassing at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”