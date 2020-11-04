The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 14 crimes from Oct. 25 – 31, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Theft from motor vehicle at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Theft at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Oct. 26
A drug law violation at the Graduate Hotel was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Criminal damaging at the College Conservatory of Music’s (CCM) Mary Emery Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Sexual assault and aggravated menacing at Scioto Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal mischief at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Pandering obscenity at the Stetson Square office building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Oct. 29
Criminal damaging at the 2400 Block of Moerlein Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Friday, Oct. 30
Littering at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Criminal mischief at the Central Utility Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Motor vehicle theft at the 300 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle and attempt to commit offense at the Victory Science Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Oct. 31
A drug law violation at Edwards One was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed.”
Theft of motor vehicle parts at Stratford Lot Two was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”