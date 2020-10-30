The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 13 crimes from Oct. 18 – 24, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Burglary at the 2400 Block of Ohio Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Monday, Oct. 19
Theft from UC Child Care was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Criminal damaging at the College Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, Oct. 21
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, Oct. 22
A liquor law violation and fictitious driver’s license at Stratford Heights Building 14. A student conduct referral was issued.
Obstructing official business at Sigma Commons was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Menacing at Marketpointe was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Oct. 23
Theft at Gettler Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Sexual assault at USquare was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Fondling at University Park Apartments was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Assault at the 2800 Block of Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Theft of motor vehicle at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street. The case is being handled by CPD.
