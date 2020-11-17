The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 13 crimes from Nov. 7 – 14, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
There appears to have been an uptick in on-campus crimes, as every incident occurred on university property.
Saturday, Nov. 7
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Sunday, Nov. 8
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Monday, Nov. 9
Criminal mischief at the University Park Apartments parking lot was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Bike theft at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging at Crosley Tower was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Criminal damaging at the UC Baseball Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at Calhoun Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Assault, criminal damaging and aggravated assault at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, Nov. 11
A fictitious drivers license at Edwards Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Nov. 12
Theft at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Nov. 13
Bike theft and criminal damaging at Scioto Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at the Medical Sciences Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Nov. 14
A fictitious drivers license at Edwards Center was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Robbery outside of Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging and criminal mischief at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”