The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 18 crimes from Nov. 1 – 6, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Two assaults at the 2800 Block of Euclid Avenue were reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Dating violence at the 2600 Block of Clifton Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Sexual assault at the 2300 Block of Wheeler Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Two assaults at the 2200 Block of Wheeler Street were reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal damaging at the College Conservatory of Music’s Patricia Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal mischief at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Nov. 2
Sexual assault at Stratford Heights building 16 was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Two drug law violations at Scioto Hall were reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Theft from motor vehicle at the Stratford Heights Parking Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging at the YMCA was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Assault and aggravated assault at the Sheakley Athletics Complex was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by UCPD arrest.”
Theft from motor vehicle at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Nov. 4
Theft from Motor Vehicle at Stratford Lot Three was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Assault at Tangeman University Center was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Fictitious drivers license at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Friday, Nov. 5
Aggravated robbery at 1 West Corry Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Nov. 6
No crimes were reported to UCPD.