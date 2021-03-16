The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to eight crimes from March 7 – 13, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, March 7
Burglary at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Motor vehicle theft at the 20 block of East Corry Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Criminal damaging at 176 West McMillan Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Monday, March 8
A drug law violation and criminal mischief at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Attempt to commit an offense at the Hoxworth Professional Building was reported to UCDP. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, March 9
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Wednesday, March 10
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, March 11
Public indecency at the Campus Green Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, March 12
Criminal mischief at the UC Baseball Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Trespassing and a warrant for another police department at the Medical Sciences Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest”.
Saturday, March 13
No crimes were reported to UCPD.