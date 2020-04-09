The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to one crime between March 29-April 4, according to the Public Safety department’s daily crime log.
Sunday, March 29
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Monday, March 30
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Tuesday, March 31
A theft from the Kingsgate Conference Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, April 1
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, April 2
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Friday, April 3
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Saturday, April 4
No crimes were reported to UCPD.