The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 15 crimes from March 28 – April 3, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, March 28
Theft at the Graduate Hotel was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Criminal damaging and telecommunications harassment at Stratford Heights were reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Robbery at Kroger was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Monday, March 29
Telecommunications harassment and stalking at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, March 30
Criminal damaging at 101 East Corry Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Robbery at the 300 block of Donahue Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Wednesday, March 31
Robbery at the 2800 block of Clifton Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Assault at the 2600 block of Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a CPD arrest.
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at UC’s Victory Parkway Campus was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, April 1
Shots fired at the 30 block of East Corry Street were reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Friday, April 2
Trespassing at the Engineering Research Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Telecommunication harassment at the Lindner College of Business was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, April 3
Criminal mischief at the Sheakley Athletic Complex was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
A liquor law violation and prohibited false identification at the Central Utility Building was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Disorderly conduct at Edwards Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”