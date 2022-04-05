The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 14 incidents from March 27 – April 2, according to the Department of Public Safety’s crime log.
Sunday, March 27
Criminal damaging at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, March 28
Theft at Scioto Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, March 29
Criminal damaging at UC Clermont was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, March 30
Theft through electronic means was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Drug law violation at Siddall Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Thursday, March 31
Sexual assault (Clery rape) at Sigma Alpha Epsilon was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Criminal damaging at DAA Aronoff was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, April 1
Criminal damaging at Shoemaker was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Bike theft at Turner Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at Mantei Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
UCPD assisted another police department with a warrant at the 2600 Block of Short Vine. The disposition is “recite.”
Saturday, April 2
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Blvd. Garage. The disposition is “active.”
Burglary at Zimmer Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”