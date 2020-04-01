The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to six crimes between March 22-28, according to the Public Safety department’s daily crime log.
Sunday, March 22
A robbery on the 200 block of Warner St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Monday, March 23
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Tuesday, March 24
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Wednesday, March 25
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, March 26
One count of shoplifting at Market on Main was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Two counts of shoplifting at 1 W. Corry St. were reported to UCPD. The disposition was closed by a CPD arrest.
Friday, March 27
A sexual assault on the 6000 block of Daly Rd. was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to CPD.
One count of shoplifting at Market on Main was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, March 28
A robbery on the 500 block of Riddle Rd. was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to CPD.