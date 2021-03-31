The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 15 crimes from March 21 – 27, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, March 21
False identification at Edwards Center was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Motor vehicle theft at the 400 block of Straight Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Assault at the 2800 block of Glendora Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
A weapon violation at the Shell Gas Station was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Telecommunication harassment was reported to UCPD. This disposition is “active.”
Monday, March 22
Fondling at the 100 block of West McMillan Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at UC Clermont College was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, March 23
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at the UC Victory Parkway campus was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal mischief at UC Clermont College was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A warrant for another police department at the Graduate Hotel was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest.”
Wednesday, March 24
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, March 25
Criminal mischief at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Breaking and entering and burglary at the Old CSG Building was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Friday, March 26
Shots fired at the 400 block of Tillotson Street were reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal mischief at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, March 27
Criminal mischief at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”