The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 14 incidents from March 20 – 26, according to the Department of Public Safety’s crime log.
Sunday, March 20
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at the University Ave. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, March 21
Theft from motor vehicle at the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building (Clery burglary) at Edwards One was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, March 22
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Sexual assault (Clery statutory rape) at an unknown location was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Bike theft at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, March 23
Clery dating violence at Stratford Heights Building 15 was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Shots fired at the 2300 Block of Ohio was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Theft from building at Mantei Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Drug law violation at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Theft through electronic means was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, March 24
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Friday, March 25
Telecommunication harassment through electronic means was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, March 26
Drug law violation at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.