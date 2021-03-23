The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 13 crimes from March 14 – 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, March 14
Disorderly conduct and obstructing official business at the 200 block of Atkinson Street was reported to UCPD. The disposition is closed by a Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) arrest.
Monday, March 15
Criminal damaging at the Lindner Athletic Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft of motor vehicle parts at the Clifton lots was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, March 16
A drug law violation at the Edge Apartments was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Extortion at Scioto Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, March 17
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, March 18
Menacing at the 2700 block of Short Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a CPD arrest.”
Fondling at the 600 block of Riddle Road was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Two drug law violations and two counts of trespassing at Edwards Center were reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest.”
Telecommunications fraud at the 2800 block of Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Robbery at the Clermont Campus South Lot Three was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, March 19
Theft at the Sheakley Athletic Lawn was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Saturday, March 20
Shots fired at the 2800 block of Vine Street were reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 block of McMillan Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.