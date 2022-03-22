TNR Campus Crime Log

The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to nine incidents from March 13 – 19, according to the Department of Public Safety’s crime log. 

Sunday, March 13

Disorderly conduct at the 2300 Block of Stratford Ave. was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a [Cincinnati Police Department (CPD)] arrest.”

Burglary at the 2300 Block of Chickasaw St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD. 

Burglary at 101 Corry St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.

Monday, March 14

Clery stalking and Clery dating violence at the Stratford Heights Parking Garage was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed. 

Tuesday, March 15

Criminal mischief at DAA Aronoff was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”

Wednesday, March 16

Telecommunication harassment at College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.” 

Thursday, March 17 

No crimes were reported to UCPD.

Friday, March 18 

Shooting (Clery aggravated assault) at the 100 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.

Saturday, March 19 

Assault at the 200 Block of W McMillan St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.

Theft from motor vehicle at the Calhoun St Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”

