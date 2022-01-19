The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to nine incidents from Jan. 9 – 15, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Theft at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Jan. 10
Theft from a building at the Mantei Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Trespassing at the Taft Law College was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
A fictious driver’s license at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
A warrant for another police department at Corry Blvd. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest.”
Wednesday, Jan. 12
A liquor law violation at The Deacon was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Criminal mischief and theft from a motor vehicle at Fishwick Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Jan. 13
Criminal mischief at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Jan. 14
Criminal mischief at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Jan. 15
No crimes were reported to UCPD.