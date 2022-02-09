The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to eight incidents from Jan. 23 – 29, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Robbery at the 10 Block of W Daniels was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Monday, Jan. 31
Criminal damaging at Zimmer Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at Langsam Library was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at Campus Recreation Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Feb. 1
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Trespassing at DAA Aronoff was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Feb. 3
No crimes were reported
Friday, Feb. 4
Trespassing at Taft Law College was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Saturday, Feb. 5
Theft at Crawley Care Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”