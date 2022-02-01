The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 15 incidents from Jan. 23 – 29, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Criminal mischief at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Burglary at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Jan. 24
Criminal mischief at the College-Conservatory of Music Circle was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at CCM Mary Emery Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Criminal mischief at Zimmer Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Telecommunication fraud through “electronic means” was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Assault at the 100 Block of McMillan St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition is closed by a Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) arrest.
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Theft at Campus Recreation Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A drug law violation at The Eden was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Theft at Campus Recreation Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Jan. 27
Theft through “electronic means” was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Burglary at the 50 Block of E Hollister was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Theft (Clery dating violence) at The Eden was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Friday, Jan. 28
Trespassing and a warrant for another police department at Turner Hall were reported to UCPD. The disposition is “recite.”
Saturday, Jan. 29
No crimes were reported to UCPD.