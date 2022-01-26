The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 12 incidents from Jan. 16 – 22, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Telecommunication fraud at Campus Rec Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Jan. 17
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Criminal mischief at University Ave. was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at McMicken Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at Campus Rec Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Trespassing at Edwards Two was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by UCPD arrest.”
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Clery dating violence at The Deacon was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Trespassing at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “inactive.”
Extortion at Morgens Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Jan. 20
Auto robbery at the 300 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
A drug law violation at Siddall Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Friday, Jan. 21
Theft at McMicken Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Jan. 22
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).