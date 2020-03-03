The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 18 crimes between Feb. 23-29, according to the Public Safety department’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 23
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Monday, Feb. 24
A theft from the African American Cultural Resource Center (AACRC) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A theft in Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Feb. 25
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
A burglary on the 2500 block of Ravine St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD.)
A theft from the Corbett Center for the Performing Arts was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Feb. 27
Criminal mischief in Corry Blvd. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Public indecency at the Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A sexual assault off campus at an unknown location was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to CPD.
Trespassing at Edwards One was reported to UCPD. The disposition was closed with a UCPD arrest.
Three drug law violations in Dabney Hall were reported to UCPD. All dispositions were handed off to the Office of Student Conduct.
Friday, Feb. 28
A liquor law violation in Marian Spencer Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to the Office of Student Conduct.
An assault on the 2300 block of Wheeler St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to CPD.
A fictious drivers license in Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to the Office of Student Conduct.
Two drug law violations in Stratford Heights building 11 were reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to the Office of Student Conduct.
Trespassing at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. The disposition was closed with a UCPD arrest.
Saturday, Feb. 29
A false alarm at Edwards One was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”