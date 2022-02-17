The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to seven incidents from Feb. 6 – 12, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Criminal damaging at the 2200 Block of Stratford was reported to UCPD. The disposition is closed by a Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) arrest.
Liquor law violation and disorderly conduct at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
A false identification at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Monday, Feb. 7
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Domestic violence at University Ave. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is closed by a UCPD arrest.
Tampering with records by “electronic means” was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Theft from building at DAA Wolfson was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Feb. 10
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Friday, Feb. 11
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Saturday, Feb. 12
No crimes were reported to UCPD.