The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 10 crimes from Feb. 28 – March 1, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Criminal mischief at Calhoun Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, March 1
Motor vehicle theft at the 300 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Tuesday, March 2
Criminal damaging at the YMCA was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, March 3
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, March 4
Identity fraud at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from a motor vehicle at the Stratford Heights Parking Deck. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at the Hoxworth Storage Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, March 5
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at the Campus Green Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Saturday, March 6
False identification at the University Pavilion was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Theft at the Campus Recreation Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”