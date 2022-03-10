The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 20 incidents from Feb. 27 – March 5, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Trespassing and disorderly conduct at Gettler Stadium was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Trespassing at Siddall Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Liquor law violation at Stratford Lot One was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Monday, Feb. 28
Aggravated menacing at McMicken Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Drug law violation at Corry Blvd. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Trespassing at Varsity Village Baseball was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Sexual assault (Clery fondling) at Sigma Alpha Epsilon was reported to UCPD. No criminal report was filed.
Tuesday, March 1
Menacing by stalking at “Cardiovascular” was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, March 2
Criminal damaging at DAA Aronoff was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from motor vehicle at Eden Ave. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Trespassing, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct at the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by UCPD arrest.”
Thursday, March 3
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Friday, March 4
Drug law violation at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Theft (Clery burglary) at the Medical Sciences Building (MSB) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, March 5
Theft from motor vehicle at Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Disorderly conduct and liquor law violation at Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Indecent exposure at the 2800 Block of Joselin Ave. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Liquor law violation at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Aggravated menacing, obstructing official business and failure to disclose personal information at the 2300 Block of Flora St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by CPD arrest.”
Liquor law violation at Siddall Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.