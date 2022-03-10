Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.