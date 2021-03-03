The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 11 crimes from Feb. 21 – 27, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Assault at the 2800 block of Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Theft from a building at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Feb. 22
Theft from a motor vehicle at the Corry Boulevard Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Aggravated menacing at the 2400 block of Moerlein Avenue was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by CPD arrest.”
Trespassing at the Edwards Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by UCPD arrest.”
Motor vehicle theft at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Sexual assault at the Deacon was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Criminal mischief at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Feb. 26
Theft at the College Conservatory of Music Patricia Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Feb. 27
Criminal mischief at the Eden Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Motor vehicle theft at the Stratford Heights Parking Deck was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”