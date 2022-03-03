The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents from Feb. 20 – 26, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Assault at the 2900 Block of Vine St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Sexual assault at the 2100 Block of Ravine was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Motor vehicle theft at the 20 Block of E. Daniels was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal mischief at Varsity Village Baseball was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Feb. 21
Aggravated auto robbery at the 2800 Block of Euclid was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal mischief at Steger Student Life Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Breaking and entering (Clery burglary) at French Hall West was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at Blue Ash Pavilion B was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “unfounded.”
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Theft at Campus Recreation Center (CRC) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Voyeurism at Lindner College of Business was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Menacing and telecommunications harassment at Morgens Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, Feb. 24
Criminal mischief at French Hall West was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at the CRC was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Feb. 25
Theft from building at the CRC was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at the CRC was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Feb. 26
Criminal mischief at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft and criminal mischief at Gettler Stadium were reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”