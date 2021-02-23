The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 12 crimes from Feb. 14 – 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Assault at the 2700 block of Short Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Criminal mischief at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at the Kingsgate Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Feb. 15
Vandalism at Calhoun Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Burglary at the University Park Apartments was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Theft from a motor vehicle outside Turner Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active”
Wednesday, Feb. 17
An assault at a BP gas station was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Theft from a motor vehicle at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Feb. 19
Criminal mischief at the Bellevue Garden Apartments was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday. Feb. 20
Liquor law violation and disorderly conduct at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by UCPD arrest.”
Curfew violation at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
A warrant for another police department at a Shell gas station was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “recite.”