The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 19 incidents from Feb. 13 – 19, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging of motor vehicle at Victory Parkway East Lot was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Feb. 14
Robbery at the CVS on William Howard Taft Road was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Burglary at the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Mary Emery Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at CCM Emery Dock was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at the Medical Sciences Building (MSB) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at Bellevue Garden Apartments was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging at Scioto Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
False identification at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Theft from building at the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Sexual assault at Stratford Heights Building Two was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Trespassing, failure to show identification and obstructing official business at Edwards Two were reported to UCPD. The disposition is closed by a UCPD arrest.
Robbery at the 2700 Block of Glendora was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Sexual assault at the 2300 Block of Stratford Ave. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Robbery at the 2700 Block of Short Vine was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Friday, Feb. 18
Trespassing at University Park Apartments was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Theft from motor vehicle at University Ave. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Feb. 19
Fictitious driver’s license at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Liquor law violation, disorderly conduct and a fictitious driver’s license at Daniels Hall were reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.