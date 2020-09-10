The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 12 crimes from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Trespassing at Stratford Heights Building 12 was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Trespassing was also reported to UCPD at the Sheakley Athletics Complex. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Monday, Aug. 31
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Prohibited false identification at Gettler Stadium was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Bike theft at Marian Spencer Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is active.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Bike theft at Turner Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is active.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Trespassing at the Medical Sciences Building was reported to UCPD. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Theft at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is active.
Bike theft at University Park Apartments was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Friday, Sept. 4
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Saturday, Sept. 5
A sexual assault at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Burglary at the 2300 Block of Chickasaw Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Drug law violations at Dabney Hall were reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Disorderly conduct at Memorial Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.