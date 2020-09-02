The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to eight crimes from Aug. 23-29, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, August 23
An assault was reported to UCPD at the 2300 Block of Warner Street. The case was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Sexual assault at the 200 Block of Lyon Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Aggravated menacing at the 200 Block of Marin Luther King Drive was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a CPD arrest.
Monday, August 24
An incident of gross sexual imposition at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Tuesday, August 25
Shoplifting at the Kingsgate Conference Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Wednesday, August 26
Motor vehicle theft at Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is active.
Menacing at MarketPointe was reported to UCPD. The disposition is active.
Thursday, August 27
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Friday, August 28
Criminal damaging at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Saturday, August 29
No crimes were reported to UCPD.