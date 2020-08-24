The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 10 crimes from Aug. 16-21, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Vandalism at the Taft Law College was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Aug. 17
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Criminal mischief at the Stratford Heights Parking Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Another incident of criminal mischief was reported to UCPD at the CCM Patricia Corbett Center. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging at Stratford Heights Building 16 was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Breaking and entering at the 2300 Block of Rohs Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
An incident of fondling at 165 W McMillan St. was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, Aug. 20
A false alarm at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, Aug. 21
A robbery at 15 W Charlton St. was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Another false alarm at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A robbery at the 200 Block of Warner St. was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.