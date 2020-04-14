The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to eight crimes between April 5-11, according to the Public Safety department’s daily crime log.
Sunday, April 5
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Monday, April 6
An aggravated robbery on the 2300 block of Chickasaw St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Trespassing in the Care Crawley building was reported to UCPD. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Criminal damaging in Nippert Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A theft in Rieveschl Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, April 7
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Wednesday, April 8
A theft on the Ohio State University (OSU) campus was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to the OSU Police Department.
Disorderly conduct and a Clery aggravated assault in Rieveschl Hall were reported to UCPD. A citation was issued by UCPD.
Thursday, April 9
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Friday, April 10
Criminal damaging in Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition was “exceptionally cleared.”
Saturday, April 11
A burglary in University Park Apartments was reported to UCPD. The disposition was handed off to CPD.