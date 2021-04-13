The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to seven crimes from April 4 – 10, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, April 4
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Monday, April 5
Sexual assault at the 2800 block of Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Tuesday, April 6
Menacing at the 3300 block of Clifton Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Wednesday, April 7
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Thursday, April 8
Discharge of fireworks without a license at the Calhoun Street Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by a UCPD arrest.”
Friday, April 9
Theft from a building at the Vontz Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, April 10
Assault at the 2600 block of Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Criminal mischief at Sigma Sigma Commons was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Shots fired at the 2900 block of Clifton Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.