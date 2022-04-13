Sunday, April 3
Theft, obstructing official business and another police department’s warrant at University Ave. Garage were reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by UCPD arrest.”
Monday, April 4
Shooting at the 20 Block of E McMillan St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Theft at Turner Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, April 5
Theft from building at the Teacher College was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at the Lindner College of Business was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, April 6
Criminal damaging at Edwards One was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, April 7
Theft (Clery burglary) at the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Voyeurism at McMicken Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Aggravated assault at Gettler Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, April 8
Criminal damaging of parking equipment at Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, April 9
Assault at Mac’s Pizza Pub was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.