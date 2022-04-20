The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 12 incidents from April 10 – 16, according to the Department of Public Safety’s crime log.
Sunday, April 10
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department. (CPD).
Burglary at the 2300 Block of Stratford Ave. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Public indecency at the Graduate Hotel was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, April 11
Drug law violation at Siddal Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at Stratford Heights Parking Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, April 12
Motor vehicle theft at the 300 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Wednesday, April 13
Criminal mischief at Sheakley Athletics Complex was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Fraud by “electronic means” was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Thursday, April 14
Sexual assault (Clery rape) at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at University Ave. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft from building at MSB was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Friday, April 15
No crimes were reported to UCPD.
Saturday, April 16
Aggravated menacing at 300 Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by CPD arrest.”