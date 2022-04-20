TNR Campus Crime Log

The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 12 incidents from April 10 – 16, according to the Department of Public Safety’s crime log. 

Sunday, April 10 

Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department. (CPD).

Burglary at the 2300 Block of Stratford Ave. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.

Public indecency at the Graduate Hotel was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”

Monday, April 11

Drug law violation at Siddal Hall was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued. 

Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at Stratford Heights Parking Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.” 

Tuesday, April 12

Motor vehicle theft at the 300 Block of Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.

Wednesday, April 13

Criminal mischief at Sheakley Athletics Complex was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”

Fraud by “electronic means” was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.  

Thursday, April 14 

Sexual assault (Clery rape) at Stratford Heights was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed. 

Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at University Ave. Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”

Theft from building at MSB was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”

Friday, April 15

No crimes were reported to UCPD. 

Saturday, April 16

Aggravated menacing at 300 Calhoun St. was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “closed by CPD arrest.”

Tags

News Director

Zachary Jarrell has been with The News Record since 2020 as a staff reporter, opinion reporter and now news director. He has interned with Gateway Journalism Review and The National Memo.