The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) keeps a record of all reports that the unit responds to, both on campus and in its close vicinity. This database reflects the reports available through the Department of Public Safety’s crime log. Currently, all data from August 2022 to the present is displayed below.
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, five of which occurred on Jan. 29 in Daniels Hall. UCPD is currently investigating that string of crimes.