Three years ago, University of Cincinnati (UC) student CeCe Mihelich broke her leg. With not a lot to keep her occupied, Mihelich decided to play around with making a few Cincinnati-themed t-shirts. She’d always liked fashion, and had abundant free time on her hands, so why not? Mihelich ordered 20 plain white t-shirts, adorned them with a Cincinnati design, and sold them at a pop-up at her sorority, the UC chapter of Tri Delta.
“I could never sell them now,” Mihelich laughs. “Because they’re completely totally copyrighted and stuff. I could never do that now. But I made them, and I got pretty creative.”
The shirts sold out in a day. “I brought them to school and all the girls in my sorority really loved them,” she said. “People just kept asking me for more. I did a mini pop-up and put it on Instagram, I made like 30, 40 shirts. I posted and got my friends to wear some of the stuff. I made $800 in one day. We sold pretty much everything.”
Shortly after, Mihelich hosted a C-Shirts Designs, the name of her new business, pop-up at The Deacon. When The Deacon management caught on to the popularity of the pop-up, they offered her a space downstairs to host her sale.
“Once they offered that space, that’s when I think we really solidified our position on campus,” Mihelich said. “We had a line of probably 80 people. It was insane.”
Three years later, Mihelich has a website, a popular Instagram account with almost 2,000 followers and sells up to 300 original pieces in a month, whether they’re Cincinnati designs, holiday designs or emblems of other colleges. Her business has grown bigger than she ever thought when she broke her leg three years ago. As a fourth-year digital media collaborative (DMC) student planning to graduate this spring, Mihelich is stretched thin between her business and her classes.
It helps, though, that her media work with the DMC and classes for her marketing minor can cross over with her marketing on social media for C-Shirts Designs.
“Every time I take a new class, there’s a piece of it in C-Shirts somewhere, you can see it,” she said. “If we produced a video, it was using something that I learned or if I do a marketing strategy it’s because of a marketing class I took. And it’s cool because I get to practice it right away. I’m not waiting until I get a job to do something.”
Every model, every set, every photoshoot, Mihelich styles. She has two employees, Jerusha Jacob and Ashley Hemme, who help her by modeling, setting up shoots and pressing her designs onto shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants. After making a design in Photoshop or Illustrator, Mihelich sends it to a printer loaded with peelable design paper. The three girls work out of Mihelich’s Clifton house basement, sometimes filling up the space with 500 pieces before a big launch. The clothing in these launches can sell online or on Instagram, but pop-ups are where the pieces can go from 500 to zero in two hours.
“A lot of the money goes back in right back into C-Shirts,” Mihelich said. “That’s where we’re at right now. I’m 22 years old and I started this business with $300 in my bank account. And I don’t know what I’m doing, I just love it.”
Soon, C-Shirts Designs will be launching a program called the “Starting Lineup,” where she will recruit male and female ambassadors for her brand. After graduation, Mihelich plans to focus solely on the business, expand it and see where it can go.
“Is it my forever job? No, but it’s the beginning of my first business,” she said. “I’ll always want to be running my own business.”
To students that want to start their own businesses, Mihelich has this advice: “Do it. Make mistakes. You’re going to fail so much every day, every day you’re going to do something wrong and it’s awesome. You’re going to take control of your life in a way that you never though you could, and you will develop a sense of who you are and what you’re capable of. And it’s the best feeling.”