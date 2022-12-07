When the University of Cincinnati (UC) announced an update to its Sustainability and Climate Action Plan in 2019, President Neville Pinto touted the school’s efforts combatting climate change – including a Gold STARS rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education – and said UC is “committed to enhancing resiliency in a future that is sustainable for all.”
“The integration of Next Lives Here and this Sustainability and Climate Action Plan lays the foundation for ensuring that the University of Cincinnati will be a global leader in sustainability – whether in academics, research or operations,” Pinto said.
However, in that Sustainability and Climate Action Plan, the college states that it will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2075 – a date far behind other universities and one that climate experts say is much too late.
“[UC’s carbon emissions goals are] obviously so late as to being both a joke and completely ineffectual,” said David Stradling, the director of Environmental Studies at UC. “If there is still a carbon economy in 2075, we're all in trouble. There won't be a market for carbon energy in 2075, there can't be.”
By comparison, one college, American University in Washington, D.C., achieved carbon neutrality in 2018. The University of California in 2013 committed to emitting net zero greenhouse gases from its buildings and vehicle fleet by 2025. The Ohio State University (OSU) has committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.
Furthermore, the United Nations (UN) says that carbon emissions must reach net zero by 2050 to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, as called for in the Paris Agreement – a legally binding international treaty on climate change. While UC is not a world power, it shows the goal of 2075 is far behind what scientists say is needed to lessen the effects of climate change.
“After some initial improvement, related to moving away from the purchase of coal or the burning of coal, I think UC has actually stopped making progress on achieving carbon neutrality,” Stradling said.
In an email, John Seibert, associate vice president for Planning + Design + Construction at UC, said the goal in the report was “likely articulated in that way at the time in recognition of the fact that the science and circumstances regarding climate change are fast moving and remarkably dynamic. As such, new or changing opportunities for action may come to the forefront that, currently, cannot be predicted.”
He also said UC’s progress toward carbon neutrality has “already achieved notable steps.” Seibert continued: “The university’s total carbon emissions have been reduced and were less than half those of OSU at the time of the report. Moreover, per student emissions and emissions per gross square foot at UC have been similarly reduced and were almost half those of OSU at the time of the report.”
“These strong outcomes demonstrate UC’s commitment to action toward climate neutrality, and we will continue to invest in projects to reduce our carbon footprint,” Seibert said.
On a global scale, the UN shared an urgent message in late 2020, calling carbon neutrality by 2050 “the world’s most urgent mission.” Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres wrote that “the main climate indicators are worsening.” First and foremost, he said, “we need build a truly global coalition for carbon neutrality by 2050.”
“Every country, city, financial institution and company should adopt plans for net zero – and act now to get on the right path to that goal,” Guterres wrote.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), climate change is already impacting our health, environment and economy. It is leading to increasingly worse heat waves, worsening air and water quality, and more extreme weather events – like hurricanes and wildfires – among other things.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says, “climate change is already killing us.” In the statement, released on Nov. 7, the agency said it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died due to the heat in 2022. In addition, high-impact weather and climate events led to hundreds of fatalities and directly affected over half a million people in 2021, the WHO said.
“At the individual and community level, we all need to substantially reduce our carbon emissions through more sustainable patterns of production and consumption, and by embracing a full and rapid transition towards clean and renewable energy,” the statement reads. “We have the technology – we need to find ways for it to be accessible to all countries and implemented rapidly.”
Climate change can be seen locally, as well. Though Greater Cincinnati has not seen devastating wildfires like California or headline-grabbing hurricanes like Florida, the city still sees the impacts of climate change.
According to the city’s Office of Environment & Sustainability, Cincinnati is heating up, expected to rise seven degrees and include two major heat waves per year. Currently, Ohio averages five “dangerously hot” days per year, compared to three in 1950. By 2050, Cincinnati can expect to see over 30 dangerously hot days per year. In addition to public health, the warmer temperatures could also lead rivers like the Great Miami to shrink by 35%and agricultural productivity to suffer.
Cincinnati is also seeing more precipitation, according to the city – with heavy rain events increasing by over 40% since the 1950s. This trend could cause the Ohio River to surge by 25% in the next 30 years. Major storms, the city said, can cause major damage. In 2017, Cincinnati spent over $50 million on storm-related issues.
“I think when talking about climate change, it's most important not to think about how different the world will be 10 or 15 years from now, but to think about what it is that we should be doing right now,” Stradling said. “Because we do know that the actions that we take at the moment are the only ones that we can control.”
Stradling said personal decisions can make a difference. “But I think maybe we put too much emphasis on that,” he said. “I do think that students at UC underestimate the impact that they can have on the institution itself, which is to say that I think that students at UC should be demanding that UC move toward carbon neutrality as quickly as possible.”