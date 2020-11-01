Staff at the University of Cincinnati (UC) will receive an unexpected raise after officials decided to implement a salary freeze earlier this year in bracing for the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
In their regular meeting Oct. 27, UC's board of trustees approved an amendment to the 2021 fiscal year budget that would provide a 2% salary increase for the university's unrepresented staff. Raises will be applied "across the board" to all non-unionized staff within the university, said Bob Ambach, the university's senior vice president of administration and finance.
"At this time, we felt it was appropriate to reward our employees who have been working under pretty difficult circumstances for the past eight months," Ambach told trustees on Tuesday.
As a result of the pandemic, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made $110 million in cuts to the state's higher education spending in May.
Those cuts, along with a number of other pandemic-related expenses, caused a $47 million revenue shortfall in fiscal year 2020. In response, the university implemented several cost-saving measures, including a freeze on bonuses and salary increases.
"For UC, the financial impact is mounting. The necessary steps we took to safeguard our campus, while fulfilling our academic mission and fully maintaining our employee base and benefits, resulted in substantially less revenue and more expense, both unplanned," UC President Neville Pinto said in a statement at the time.
Administrators have also taken a voluntary 10% pay reduction through fiscal year 2021.
It's estimated that Ohio's public four-year institutions spent approximately $171 million in the spring during the transition to remote learning, as well as refunding campus housing and dining, according to the Center for American Progress, a nonpartisan think-tank based in Washington D.C.
The state's universities are projected to have lost an additional $119-139 million in revenue during the summer semester, the center found. And while the CARES Act allocated millions in institutional aid to public universities, the losses have far outpaced relief.
University officials had originally braced for a 20% reduction in the state share of instruction for fiscal year 2021. State officials ultimately softened that to a 4.38% reduction in education spending.
In late August, trustees approved a $30 million cut to the university's general funds budget for fiscal year 2021 due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
The university has managed to break its enrollment record for the eighth consecutive year, even as universities across the country are experiencing enrollment declines. Officials have previously estimated fall semester enrollment at just over 46,400 students. However, the official count ended up being higher than first projected, with a total enrollment of 46,798 students, Pinto said in his report to trustees.
Ambach said that record-breaking enrollment, coupled with the state's softening of its reduction in educational spending, paved the way for staff raises.
The university has a staff of approximately 3,300 unrepresented employees, according to M.B. Reilly, a university spokesperson.