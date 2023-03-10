After a student petition, the University of Cincinnati (UC) has pushed back the date of the iconic bearcat statue’s removal from campus. Now, the statue will remain in place until spring 2023 graduates finish their time at the university.
The university published an update to the existing story that called for the statue’s relocation due to construction in the area. According to the update, the bearcat will stay until May 1, rather than the original date of March 6.
“The statue will remain in its current location through Spring 2023 graduation ceremonies to take place Thursday, April 27 thru Saturday, April 29,” the announcement said.
After construction finishes on the new indoor practice facility, the cause for the bearcat’s removal, it is set to be back on campus in 2025 and “will be restored to a new location in the same vicinity.”
M.B. Reilly, spokesperson and executive director of public relations at UC, was unavailable for comment.
The news follows a petition started by Sydney Ford, a current UC student. It gained over 2,300 signatures.
“Taking away our beloved Bearcat statue from the class of 2023 and the students at The University of Cincinnati will dramatically affect our school spirit and well-being during graduation,” Ford said in the petition. “This statue has played a crucial role in our class's and all student's hardworking years at The University of Cincinnati.”