Students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) can now get a professional headshot taken for free and without a photographer.
The Bearcat Promise Career Studio publicly unveiled its new professional headshot booth on Oct. 27, a free service that offers students access to professional-quality headshots to use in their job searches.
This comes as a result of a partnership between the Undergraduate Student Government (SG) and the career studio.
“With recruiting now, and everything being so virtual, the importance of a headshot is much more important than it used to be,” said Student Body President Logan Lindsay. “Although we're definitely in a technological age where everyone has a camera at their fingertips, there's a lot more that goes behind a great looking photo.”
The booth cost a total $25,500 to purchase and ship, with an additional $500 monthly fee for maintenance, image storage and digital branding, said Ellie Bridges, director of the career studio.
Expenses were covered by the Information Technology and Instructional Equipment fee – which applies to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students – and the Division of Experience-Based Learning and Career Education, she said.
Student Body Vice President Karl Dierking said that this is not an ordinary photobooth. “Anyone that's stepped in the booth, that I've been here to witness, they go in and then they're like, ‘Wow,’” he said.
The booth, manufactured by the Halifax, Nova Scotia-based IRIS, includes professional lighting and editing software.
Students will enter their UC email before taking their photo. The booth takes three photos, allowing for a single re-do. Once the photos are taken, students are prompted to pick their favorite, before moving on to editing. Editing allows students to crop, remove blemishes or add a filter to their photo, which is sent via email just minutes after exiting the booth.
UC is one of four universities in the country to have an IRIS photobooth, Bridges said.
The booth is accessible by appointment only and those slots are already filling up, she said, adding that 258 of the 417 appointments available in the fall semester have been taken.
There will be increased availability in the spring semester, Bridges said.
Times to schedule an appointment this semester are Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from Noon to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students are being required to pass a daily symptom survey using the university’s COVID-Check App before entering the career studio, Bridges said. Masks are required and the booth will be sanitized after each use, she added.
The booth, located in Tangeman University Center room 310, is available free of charge to all current UC students. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can do so here.