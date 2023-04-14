The University of Cincinnati African American Black Male Staff Employee Resource Group hosted its annual Black Male Summit on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the African American Cultural & Resource Center. Over 100 black male employees, students, staff and faculty gathered to network and participate in breakout sessions with other professionals. The event concluded with a 'Lessons in Leadership' panel from Chuck Session, Henry Brown, Eliot Isaac and J. Phillip Holloman.
PHOTOS | Over 100 black male students, staff and faculty gather for Black Male Summit
Students, faculty and alumni gathered in the African American Cultural Resource Center (AACRC) on April 8 to attend the second annual Black Male Summit. Though hosted at the University of Cincinnati (UC) with numerous UC employees, the event brought together men from all walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds, with business leaders, political figures and academics being represented.
"The vision of the University of Cincinnati Black Male Summit is to provide aid in bridging identifiable gaps relating to social opportunities, innovations, and professional networking for black male students, staff, and faculty," the summit's pamphlet read. Dr. Arthur Walton, educational advisor and the group's membership chair, was the gathering's primary master of ceremonies.
Breakouts were separated by time period, with morning sessions from 10 to 10:45 and afternoon sessions at noon. Each group had a different topic, ranging from "Black male intimacy" to "Black men's health and wellness."
Speakers were largely faculty or alumni, including Anthony Jerome Stone Jr., a Ph.D. candidate in sociology and an instructor for Africana Studies; Edward V. Wallace, associate professor in Africana Studies; and Charlie Winburn, a master's degree graduate from UC and former Hamilton County treasurer. While unaffiliated with UC, others were considered experts in their given category. Like Kenny Glenn, the Miami University alumni and "student success strategist" who led the Career Development & Entrepreneurship breakout.
A Q&A panel ended the day's festivities. Like the event itself, the panel was diverse, each interviewee being from a different background and differing opinions on what it meant to be Black in those spaces.
The panel included Eliot Issac, director of Public Safety and former Cincinnati Police chief; Henry Brown, former director at Procter & Gamble; Chuck Session, the leader of consulting firm WEB Ventures; Chuck Session, a retired Duke Energy executive; and J. Philip Holloman, a Board of Trustees member.
Questioned by Winburn on their ability to "bring Black people to the table," Issac commended himself for "creating a more equitable and diverse police department" and the "most diverse training academy in the history of the department."
Unable to name any direct actions, Henry instead shared his ability to change "the conversation they had about what the rest of the organization should look like." Session admitted the energy sector is "lacking from a diverse perspective," an issue he attempted to fix at Duke.
Another question asked multiple times in various ways was the difficulty of navigating white-dominated spaces as a Black man. "There's no escaping that you have to have your wits about you," Brown said, adding that he learned long ago there was a game being played. The only real question is, "Are you gonna play, or are you gonna leave?" And if "you're gonna play, you have to play well."
The first summit took place last year, featuring a similar lineup and identical groups dispensing sponsorships. However, the summit's concept and mission, Walton said, stretches far longer than that.
Walton cited Dr. Eric Abercrombie, former AACRC director and current director of Student Affairs, as a key inspiration. During his tenure at AACRC, Abercrombie launched the Black Man's Think Tank in 1993, similarly prioritizing the development of Black males. Speaking with Diverse Magazine in 2007, Abercrombie said of the group's work: "There is also an emphasis on living lives committed to our people — of giving back to our race and serving as peers and mentors to younger brothers and sisters."
Walton is keenly aware of the Black Male Summit's role as a spiritual successor to Abercrombie's original mission. As attendees packed up and rose to leave, Walton delivered his final remarks, honoring Abercrombie and his think tank, which was created "40 years ago this year," he said.
The timing of this year's summit was especially prescient. Many of the attendees were academics, namely professors of Africana Studies. Across the country, legislation that would curtail discussion of topics they teach -- like Critical Race Theory and diversity, equity and inclusion -- is being introduced, passed and enacted.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 14 states implemented legislation limiting access to critical race theory (CRT) or diverse concepts ins schools between 2021 and 2022. Senate Bill 83, recently introduced in the Ohio statehouse, disallows universities from enforcing "mandatory programs or training courses regarding diversity, equity, or inclusion."
Jerome Jr. disagreed. "Black history is American history," he said, viewing the backlash against CRT as an extension of what author Robin D'Angelo called "white fragility." A negative response to "discourse that challenges their position in society."
Speaking to today's Black youth, worried about their futures and the direction of American life, Jerome Jr. said this: "Be uncompromisingly black. Don't run. This is your world."
Zurie Pope is a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati majoring in journalism with a minor in political science. His work has appeared in The Nation Magazine, Youth Journalism International, and Unpublished Magazine.