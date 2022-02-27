Five days after Dhathruthv Baddam and Isaac Lukose announced their candidacy for student body president and vice president, their campaign was struck with a grievance hearing for violating COVID-19 rules.
Held on Feb. 22 in Swift Hall, the slate was accused of breaking COVID-19 guidelines by posting a campaign ad on their Instagram account of “them in campus buildings and not wearing masks, therefore not following current COVID-19 guidelines,” said the Election Facilitation Committee (EFC) grievance hearing minutes.
The video in question features Baddam and Lukose striding through a corridor in Baldwin Hall, initially wearing masks, before removing them. The final 17 minutes show the candidates roaming maskless around Zimmer Hall.
The EFC committee voted 8-0 that a rule was violated, and 8-0 on the repercussions, which involved “the taking down of the campaign video in question, an apology posted to their Instagram from the Baddam/Lukose team within 72 hours of the end of the grievance hearing, and a confirmation of the apology post sent to EFC from the Baddam/Lukose campaign.”
During the hearing itself, Baddam admitted his team was in campus buildings without masks but suggested this lack of precaution was part of the campaign’s ethos. “His campaign is run with the goal of trying to not let COVID-19 take away from any more of undergraduate student life,” the EFC hearing minutes state.
Furthermore, Baddam argued his campaign’s position was bolstered by Amazon docuseries “The College Tour,” in which, Baddam claimed, “There were multiple examples of students not abiding the mask regulation in campus buildings.”
Neither argument was met with sympathy from the committee, with EFC members responding that “the Baddam/Lukose slate could have made the video with the concept of their campaign without also violating COVID-19 policies.”
Similarly, current President April Gable counteracted Baddam’s claims about “The College Tour,” saying that while the episode was just released, shooting was done “over the summer,” when “there was not a masking mandate in campus buildings at the time of filming.”
Despite taking a defiant posture at the hearing beginning, both Baddam and his advisors largely accepted the committee’s decision by its end.
Campaign Manager and Director of Transportation Abhigyan Acherjee said that, while “everyone is fully vaccinated,” their vaccination “obviously does not excuse their actions.”
Baddam himself concluded the evening by calling the discussion “fair,” and that “the rule has been violated, so it makes sense that his team would have a repercussion.”
Baddam did not respond to The News Record’s requests for comment on the EFC hearing or its results.